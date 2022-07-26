The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 July 26, 2022
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.37 2.37
2-M 2.48 2.47
3-M 2.60 2.60
6-M 3.05 3.05
12-M 3.61 3.63
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
-
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'