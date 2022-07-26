Go to Contents Go to Navigation

JYP to launch project to debut new girl groups with U.S. label

All News 11:32 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment said Tuesday it will start a program to debut new girl groups based on K-pop's idol training system in partnership with a U.S. label.

Under the "A2K" project, JYP will cooperate with Republic Records, one of the largest U.S. record labels and owned by Universal Music Group, to release new girl groups that will work mainly in North America.

For this, the K-pop label will hold auditions in five American cities -- starting with Atlanta on Sept. 10 -- to recruit talent. Those who pass the auditions will be trained at the JYP headquarters in Seoul before they make their debut in groups, the agency said.

JYP forged a strategic partnership with the U.S. label in 2020 to support its girl group TWICE's advance into the global market and has since expanded the business relationship.

This photo provided by JYP Entertainment is a logo of the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#JYP Entertainment #Republic Records #A2K
