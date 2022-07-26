Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yoon slams police protest as 'serious breach of discipline'
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday collective action by police officers against the planned establishment of a police bureau under the interior ministry could amount to a "serious breach of national discipline."
The remark came as the ministry and front-line police officers have clashed head-on over the police bureau plan, with senior superintendents gathering in protest and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min likening the collective action to a "coup."
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean economy grows at faster pace in Q2 on robust private spending
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter than three months earlier as private spending picked up due to eased COVID-19 restrictions despite a fall in exports, the central bank said Tuesday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of economic performance, grew 0.7 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, accelerating from a 0.6 percent increase in the first quarter, according to an advance estimate from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounced back to nearly 100,000 on Tuesday as an omicron subvariant has spread fast amid a new wave of the virus resurgence.
The country reported 99,327 new COVID-19 infections, including 353 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,346,764, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
-----------------
Army carries out large-scale air drills amid growing N.K. threats
ICHEON/YANGPYEONG, South Korea -- The South Korean Army's Apache attack helicopters soared through the skies and descended sharply in a tactical move to avoid potential attacks and secure the safety of its members in a formation tasked with capturing a high-value facility controlled by a hypothetical enemy.
The spectacle unfolded at two Army facilities in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and Yangpyeong, 45 km east of the capital, on Monday as the armed service strives to ensure its readiness amid evolving North Korean military threats.
-----------------
Biden to hold virtual meeting with chairman of S. Korea's SK Group on Tuesday
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden will talk virtually with Chey Tae-won, the chairman of South Korea's SK Group, which has one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, SK hynix, under its wing, this week, the White House said Monday.
"The president will virtually meet with the chairman and principal owner of the Republic of Korea conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's robust investments in American manufacturing and jobs," the White House said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
-----------------
N. Korea may conduct nuke test to mark 'Victory Day': minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister did not rule out the possibility of North Korea carrying out a nuclear test on the occasion of what it calls "Victory Day" this week, speaking publicly Tuesday.
"I think there is such a possibility," Kwon Young-se said, when asked about the issue during a radio interview here.
-----------------
General meeting of police personnel called for to protest 'police bureau' plan
SEOUL -- A police officer called Tuesday for a general meeting of all 140,000 police personnel to protest the planned establishment of an interior ministry bureau overseeing the law enforcement agency, upping the ante in the escalating standoff with the government.
Kim Seong-jong, senior inspector at Seoul Gwangjin Police Station, said in a post on the police intranet, that the meeting had originally been planned to involve senior inspector- and inspector-level officers but has now been expanded to include all ranks.
-----------------
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden was given an honorary Korean name of Bae Ji-sung on Monday as part of a weeklong commemoration to mark the end of the Korean War 69 years ago.
The U.S. leader was given the name by the Republic of Korea (ROK)-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association.
-----------------
Seoul, Washington to restart extended deterrence dialogue in near future: Amb. Cho
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States will likely resume their strategic dialogue on extended deterrence in the very near future, South Korea's ambassador to the U.S. said Monday.
Amb. Cho Tae-yong said the bilateral dialogue, known as the "Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG)," may be held within the next two months.
-----------------
BTS reality show filming spot will be on Airbnb for one night in August
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- Airbnb said Tuesday it has teamed up with Hybe, the entertainment company behind BTS, to offer fans of the K-pop band a chance to relive moments featured in season two of the "IN THE SOOP BTS" reality show.
Airbnb said up to two guests can stay overnight at an iconic two-story villa located atop a mountain in South Korea's eastern alpine city of Pyeongchang on August 29. Pyeongchang was the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
(END)
