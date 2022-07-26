Military reports 1,980 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:08 July 26, 2022
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,980 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 201,586, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,374 from the Army, 246 from the Air Force, 164 from the Navy and 97 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 94 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.
Currently, 9,073 military personnel are under treatment.
