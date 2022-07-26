Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,980 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:08 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,980 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 201,586, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,374 from the Army, 246 from the Air Force, 164 from the Navy and 97 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 94 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.

Currently, 9,073 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!