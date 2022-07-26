NH Financial's H1 net hits record high on increased interest income
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean financial holding firm NH Financial Group Inc. said Tuesday its first-half earnings reached an all-time high thanks to increased interest income.
Net income came to 1.35 trillion won (US$1.03 billion) in the January-June period, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier and a record half-year tally, NH Financial said in a statement.
In the second quarter, its bottom line also climbed 11.3 percent on-year to 754.2 billion won.
NH, or Nonghyup, refers to the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, whose key stakeholders include farms and other agricultural businesses.
The financial group attributed the record first-half profit to a jump in interest income amid high interest rates.
NH Financial said its interest income stood at 4.57 trillion won in the first half, up nearly 400 billion won from a year earlier, on more loans to corporate borrowers.
The ratio of its nonperforming loans came to 0.29 percent, with that of loan-loss reserves reaching about 247 percent.
Nonghyup Bank, the group's flagship banking arm, reported a net income of 922.8 billion won in the first half, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
-
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'
-
(2nd LD) Daily COVID-19 cases may top 100,000 this week