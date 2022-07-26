Yoon asks justice minister to strictly handle corruption
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on Tuesday to strictly deal with corruption and crimes targeting ordinary people, his spokesperson said.
Yoon made the remark while receiving a policy briefing from Han, saying he hopes to see the prosecution and police quickly establish an efficient cooperation system and the establishment of a cooperation mechanism with the tax, customs and financial authorities, Kang In-sun said during a press briefing.
"President Yoon said first of all that he hopes priority in judicial affairs will be given to policies aimed at reviving the economy," Kang said.
"In that vein, he asked for flexibility in visa policies to support demand for workers at industrial sites. He also called for legislative modifications that meet global standards and improvements to excessive punitive regulations that dampen business activities," she said.
Yoon called for the protection of human rights in administration, including at correctional facilities, and thorough preparedness to prevent heinous crimes, and those targeting women and children.
Han told reporters there was no discussion of a possible presidential pardon for convicts on the occasion of Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and former President Lee Myung-bak are among the most talked about possible beneficiaries.
"Pardons are not part of policy briefings and are the inherent right of the president," Han said. "My ministry carries out deliberations, and it is inappropriate to talk about the criteria or direction of pardons in advance."
