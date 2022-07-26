Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q2 net profit up 36.3 pct to 14.7 bln won

All News 14:41 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 14.7 billion won (US$11.2 million), up 36.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 16.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8 percent to 254.1 billion won.
