Oci Q2 net income up 1.6 pct.to 147.6 bln won

All News 14:56 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 147.6 billion won (US$112.8 million), up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 8.8 percent on-year to 181 billion won. Revenue increased 37.5 percent to 1.05 trillion won.
