Hyundai Doosan Infracore Q2 net income down 63.1 pct to 57.5 bln won

All News 15:05 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 57.5 billion won (US$44 million), down 63.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 20.6 percent on-year to 86.6 billion won. Sales decreased 5.1 percent to 1.18 trillion won.
