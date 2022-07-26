Meritz Insurance 33,300 UP 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,900 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 35,750 DN 250

HITEJINRO 30,050 UP 350

Yuhan 57,700 DN 100

SLCORP 31,700 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 118,000 UP 2,000

DOOSAN 67,200 UP 1,700

DL 63,900 DN 1,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 0

KIA CORP. 82,500 UP 200

LX INT 31,450 UP 500

DongkukStlMill 12,700 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,695 UP 20

Hyundai M&F INS 32,200 0

Daesang 22,150 UP 450

SKNetworks 4,330 UP 20

AmoreG 39,250 UP 350

HyundaiMtr 196,000 0

Daewoong 28,000 UP 200

TaekwangInd 885,000 DN 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,480 UP 60

SK hynix 100,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 528,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,750 UP 1,350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,150 0

SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 DN 350

Kogas 35,700 DN 200

Hanwha 24,750 UP 50

DB HiTek 44,450 UP 150

CJ 80,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE 36,800 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 64,700 UP 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 200

Shinsegae 218,000 UP 500

Nongshim 281,500 UP 500

SGBC 53,800 DN 1,100

Hyosung 75,200 UP 300

KCC 288,000 0

(MORE)