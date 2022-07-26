KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 33,300 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,900 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 35,750 DN 250
HITEJINRO 30,050 UP 350
Yuhan 57,700 DN 100
SLCORP 31,700 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 118,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 67,200 UP 1,700
DL 63,900 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 0
KIA CORP. 82,500 UP 200
LX INT 31,450 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 12,700 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,695 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 32,200 0
Daesang 22,150 UP 450
SKNetworks 4,330 UP 20
AmoreG 39,250 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 196,000 0
Daewoong 28,000 UP 200
TaekwangInd 885,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,480 UP 60
SK hynix 100,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 528,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,750 UP 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,150 0
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 DN 350
Kogas 35,700 DN 200
Hanwha 24,750 UP 50
DB HiTek 44,450 UP 150
CJ 80,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE 36,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 200
Shinsegae 218,000 UP 500
Nongshim 281,500 UP 500
SGBC 53,800 DN 1,100
Hyosung 75,200 UP 300
KCC 288,000 0
(MORE)
