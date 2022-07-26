SKBP 78,300 DN 1,100

ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 50

GCH Corp 20,700 DN 50

LotteChilsung 174,000 UP 6,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 UP 110

POSCO Holdings 235,500 UP 1,000

DB INSURANCE 59,500 0

SamsungElec 61,700 UP 600

NHIS 9,550 UP 10

DongwonInd 219,000 UP 2,000

LS 55,200 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123500 DN1000

GC Corp 177,500 UP 500

GS E&C 29,750 UP 450

KAL 25,050 DN 50

LG Corp. 78,800 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 118,500 UP 1,000

Boryung 10,400 DN 150

LIG Nex1 81,500 UP 700

KPIC 125,500 UP 500

GS Retail 24,600 UP 250

Ottogi 455,000 UP 3,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 DN 20

SKC 132,500 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 563,000 UP 5,000

MERITZ SECU 4,685 UP 35

HtlShilla 70,900 UP 600

Hanmi Science 39,900 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 142,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 56,800 DN 100

F&F 149,000 UP 4,000

OCI 109,500 UP 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 52,700 DN 200

KSOE 82,900 0

KorZinc 471,500 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,420 DN 20

HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 UP 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,600 DN 800

IS DONGSEO 40,850 UP 1,350

S-Oil 91,900 UP 1,300

(MORE)