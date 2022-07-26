KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKBP 78,300 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 50
GCH Corp 20,700 DN 50
LotteChilsung 174,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 UP 110
POSCO Holdings 235,500 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 59,500 0
SamsungElec 61,700 UP 600
NHIS 9,550 UP 10
DongwonInd 219,000 UP 2,000
LS 55,200 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123500 DN1000
GC Corp 177,500 UP 500
GS E&C 29,750 UP 450
KAL 25,050 DN 50
LG Corp. 78,800 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 118,500 UP 1,000
Boryung 10,400 DN 150
LIG Nex1 81,500 UP 700
KPIC 125,500 UP 500
GS Retail 24,600 UP 250
Ottogi 455,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 DN 20
SKC 132,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 563,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 4,685 UP 35
HtlShilla 70,900 UP 600
Hanmi Science 39,900 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 142,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 56,800 DN 100
F&F 149,000 UP 4,000
OCI 109,500 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,700 DN 200
KSOE 82,900 0
KorZinc 471,500 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,600 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 40,850 UP 1,350
S-Oil 91,900 UP 1,300
