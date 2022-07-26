KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 350,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 0
HMM 24,250 0
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 0
MS IND 17,900 DN 300
Mobis 227,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,500 DN 200
S-1 63,300 0
Handsome 30,600 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 14,700 DN 100
COWAY 64,100 UP 300
ZINUS 46,900 DN 750
Hanchem 223,500 UP 3,500
DWS 55,400 DN 800
KEPCO 22,050 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 12,150 UP 50
SKTelecom 52,400 UP 800
HyundaiElev 27,550 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 135,000 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,560 UP 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,700 DN 100
Hanon Systems 10,500 0
SK 217,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 29,000 UP 200
NCsoft 369,500 DN 500
DONGSUH 25,000 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,900 UP 700
SamsungEng 19,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,660 UP 160
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 100
KT 37,400 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29750 DN250
LOTTE TOUR 11,400 0
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,700 DN 100
