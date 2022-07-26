KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,200 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 17,750 UP 250
Doosanfc 30,600 DN 400
LG Display 15,000 DN 250
IBK 9,300 DN 90
Kangwonland 25,350 0
NAVER 245,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 72,400 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 93,600 DN 300
Celltrion 186,000 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 19,750 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 190,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,500 UP 500
KIH 62,400 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,400 UP 200
COSMAX 69,600 DN 500
GS 40,700 0
KIWOOM 80,500 DN 300
DSME 19,900 UP 350
HDSINFRA 5,360 UP 30
DWEC 5,400 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,650 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 397,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 36,800 UP 400
LG H&H 721,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 567,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 63,000 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,190 0
Youngone Corp 40,650 UP 550
CSWIND 48,050 DN 150
AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 DN 500
Fila Holdings 29,750 DN 250
FOOSUNG 17,700 UP 100
GKL 13,800 DN 150
SK Innovation 183,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 25,900 0
(MORE)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
(LEAD) PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'