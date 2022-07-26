KT&G 82,200 UP 100

Doosan Enerbility 17,750 UP 250

Doosanfc 30,600 DN 400

LG Display 15,000 DN 250

IBK 9,300 DN 90

Kangwonland 25,350 0

NAVER 245,000 DN 3,000

Kakao 72,400 DN 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 93,600 DN 300

Celltrion 186,000 UP 1,000

TKG Huchems 19,750 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 190,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,500 UP 500

KIH 62,400 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,400 UP 200

COSMAX 69,600 DN 500

GS 40,700 0

KIWOOM 80,500 DN 300

DSME 19,900 UP 350

HDSINFRA 5,360 UP 30

DWEC 5,400 UP 50

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,650 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 397,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 36,800 UP 400

LG H&H 721,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 567,000 UP 11,000

KEPCO E&C 63,000 UP 900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,190 0

Youngone Corp 40,650 UP 550

CSWIND 48,050 DN 150

AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 DN 500

Fila Holdings 29,750 DN 250

FOOSUNG 17,700 UP 100

GKL 13,800 DN 150

SK Innovation 183,500 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 25,900 0

(MORE)