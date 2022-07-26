KBFinancialGroup 47,700 DN 150

Hansae 16,450 DN 250

HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 500

SD Biosensor 43,150 DN 350

Meritz Financial 25,300 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 50

emart 115,000 DN 500

Doosan Bobcat 30,750 UP 450

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,100 DN 150

KOLMAR KOREA 38,950 UP 550

PIAM 35,150 UP 50

HANJINKAL 57,700 DN 600

CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 DN 1,000

DoubleUGames 41,500 UP 400

KOLON IND 52,800 UP 500

MANDO 56,300 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 DN 1,000

Netmarble 71,200 DN 600

KRAFTON 257,000 UP 1,000

HD HYUNDAI 54,600 UP 1,300

ORION 102,500 0

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 DN 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,000 DN 50

BGF Retail 184,500 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 105,500 0

HDC-OP 11,650 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 320,500 UP 3,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 363,500 UP 6,000

HANILCMT 13,600 DN 50

SKBS 128,500 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 DN 50

KakaoBank 30,050 DN 400

HYBE 172,000 DN 4,500

SK ie technology 83,600 UP 200

LG Energy Solution 394,000 UP 3,000

DL E&C 40,150 UP 50

kakaopay 64,200 DN 1,500

K Car 18,650 DN 200

SKSQUARE 41,600 0

