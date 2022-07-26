KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 47,700 DN 150
Hansae 16,450 DN 250
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 500
SD Biosensor 43,150 DN 350
Meritz Financial 25,300 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 50
emart 115,000 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 30,750 UP 450
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,100 DN 150
KOLMAR KOREA 38,950 UP 550
PIAM 35,150 UP 50
HANJINKAL 57,700 DN 600
CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 41,500 UP 400
KOLON IND 52,800 UP 500
MANDO 56,300 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 DN 1,000
Netmarble 71,200 DN 600
KRAFTON 257,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 54,600 UP 1,300
ORION 102,500 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,000 DN 50
BGF Retail 184,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 105,500 0
HDC-OP 11,650 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 320,500 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 363,500 UP 6,000
HANILCMT 13,600 DN 50
SKBS 128,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 DN 50
KakaoBank 30,050 DN 400
HYBE 172,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 83,600 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 394,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 40,150 UP 50
kakaopay 64,200 DN 1,500
K Car 18,650 DN 200
SKSQUARE 41,600 0
(END)
-
