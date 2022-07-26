(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher ahead of U.S. rate decision
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares ended higher Tuesday helped by tech and auto gains, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's rate decision and major firms' earnings results this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 9.27 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 2,412.96. Trading volume was moderate at 409.32 million shares worth 6.15 trillion won (US$4.7 billion), with gainers outstripping losers 442 to 358.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 48.7 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 47.9 billion won.
All eyes are now on the upcoming rate decision by the U.S. central bank Wednesday amid rising inflation and earnings results by tech heavyweights, such as Apple. Microsoft, Amazon and Samsung Electronics Co., analysts said.
The Fed is widely expected to raise borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage point this week. That would put the U.S. benchmark rate in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent, the highest since 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech and auto stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 1 percent to 61,700 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 0.5 percent to 100,500 won, and No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. gaining 0.2 percent to 82,500 won.
Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. fell 0.2 percent to 25,050 won, and state utility Korea Gas Corp. declined 0.6 percent to 36,700 won, with leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. losing 0.4 percent to 137,500 won.
The local currency ended at 1,307.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.10 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 3.2 basis points to 3.121 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds declined 2.4 basis points to 3.201 percent.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(LEAD) PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
-
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'