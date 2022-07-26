S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 26, 2022
All News 16:39 July 26, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.931 2.929 +0.2
2-year TB 3.153 3.174 -2.1
3-year TB 3.121 3.153 -3.2
10-year TB 3.183 3.211 -2.8
2-year MSB 3.097 3.095 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.063 4.082 -1.9
91-day CD 2.610 2.590 +2.0
