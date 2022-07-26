Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounced back to nearly 100,000 on Tuesday as an omicron subvariant has spread fast amid a new wave of the virus resurgence.
The country reported 99,327 new COVID-19 infections, including 353 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,346,764, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
-----------------
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
SEOUL -- Opposition lawmakers held a protest rally in front of the presidential office Tuesday, accusing the government of an "administrative coup" to seize complete control of police through the establishment of a police bureau under the interior ministry.
The rally came a day after Interior Minister Lee Sang-min strongly denounced a recent gathering of senior police officers opposing the "police bureau" plan, even comparing the collective action to a "coup" by disobedient officers.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai Steel Q2 net up 61 pct on higher prices
(LEAD) Hyundai Steel Q2 net up 61 pct on higher prices
SEOUL -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit spiked 60.7 percent from a year earlier on solid demand and price hikes.
Net income stood at 567 billion won (US$433 million) on a consolidated basis in the April-June period, compared with a net profit of 353 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
S. Korea to commemorate Korean War U.N. Veterans Day this week
SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Tuesday it will host an annual ceremony this week commemorating the sacrifices of foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Some 1,000 people, including veterans, senior government officials and military personnel, are expected to join Wednesday's event for the Korean War U.N. Veterans Day at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in downtown Seoul, according to the veterans affairs ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) Biden to hold virtual meeting with chairman of S. Korea's SK Group on Tuesday
(LEAD) Biden to hold virtual meeting with chairman of S. Korea's SK Group on Tuesday
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden will talk virtually with Chey Tae-won, the chairman of South Korea's SK Group, which has one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, SK hynix, under its wing, this week, the White House said Monday.
"The president will virtually meet with the chairman and principal owner of the Republic of Korea conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's robust investments in American manufacturing and jobs," the White House said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
-----------------
(LEAD) Army carries out large-scale air drills amid growing N.K. threats
(ATTN: ADDS photos)
ICHEON/YANGPYEONG, South Korea -- The South Korean Army's Apache attack helicopters soared through the skies and descended sharply in a tactical move to avoid potential attacks and secure the safety of its members in a formation tasked with capturing a high-value facility controlled by a hypothetical enemy.
The spectacle unfolded at two Army facilities in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and Yangpyeong, 45 km east of the capital, on Monday as the armed service strives to ensure its readiness amid evolving North Korean military threats.
(END)
