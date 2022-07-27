Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon puts direct pressure on police protest, calls it 'breach of discipline' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls police protest 'breach of discipline' in direct warning to police (Kookmin Daily)

-- Monthly rent for Seoul apartments rises 14 pct in just 2 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon gives yellow card to police for protest, calls it 'serious breach of discipline' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Police bureau plan proceeds without delay amid Yoon's warning (Segye Times)

-- Companies go through 'remodeling of exports' to reach ASEAN, European markets (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon admin to target personnel advantage for police university graduates after pushing ahead with police bureau (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon slams police protest as 'breach of discipline' after pushing ahead with police bureau (Hankyoreh)

-- IMF predicts 'backstep' for S. Korea's economic growth (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yongsan district to be transformed into Asia's new Silicon Valley (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's GDP for Q2 climbs 0.7 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

