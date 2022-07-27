Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/25 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 20

Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 20

Gangneung 28/23 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 10

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/23 Cloudy 20

Busan 30/23 Sunny 20

