Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Number of trading firms hits record high in 2021

All News 11:00 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The number of trading firms in South Korea touched a fresh all-time high in 2021 on brisk exports and imports, government data showed Wednesday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy had 253,058 trading companies last year, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The value of their trade also spiked 28.1 percent on-year to a new record of US$1.23 trillion.

The number of exporting companies shrank 2.5 percent on-year to 95,640, but the value of their exports surged 25.8 percent to $643.1 billion.

Importing firms numbered 212,302 in 2021, up 5.3 percent from the previous year, with their imports shooting up 30.8 percent on-year to $583.7 billion.

The tally of trading firms excludes companies engaging in both exports and imports.

The number of new entrants to the trade market rose 4.4 percent on-year to 67,236, with 57,206 companies exiting, down 1.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data.

Number of trading firms hits record high in 2021 - 1


(END)

Keywords
#trading firms
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!