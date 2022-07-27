Seoul shares down late Wed. morning ahead of Fed's rate decision
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks deepened losses late Wednesday morning as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-decision meeting slated for later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index retreated 12.1 points, or 0.5 percent, to trade at 2,400.86 points as of 11:22 a.m.
The key stock index came off to a lackluster start after a two-day gain.
Stocks further dropped, with widespread expectations that the U.S. Fed may deliver another round of sharper interest hike this week.
The U.S. Fed is set to announce the results of its two-day monetary meeting results Thursday (Korean time).
Overnight, the U.S. stock market closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.71 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.87 percent.
In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 0.49 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declining 1.09 percent. Battery giant LG Energy Solution decreased 2.79 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.53 percent, while bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics advanced 1.09 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,314.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
