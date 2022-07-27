Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office expressed regret Wednesday after a text conversation between President Yoon Suk-yeol and the acting ruling party leader was caught on camera, exposing Yoon's criticism of the suspended party chief.
Kweon Seong-dong, the acting chair and floor leader of the People Power Party, was caught on press cameras Tuesday replying to Yoon's text messages that praised the party for "doing a good job" after the "replacement of the party chair who used to shoot upon ourselves."
The message was an apparent swipe at former party leader Lee Jun-seok, whose party membership was suspended early this month over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.
"The fact that a private conversation was exposed under whatever circumstances, and caused a misunderstanding among the people and various media outlets is greatly undesirable," Choi Young-bum, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said at a press briefing. "It is regrettable."
Kweon apologized Tuesday over the incident.
"It is entirely my fault that a personal conversation with the president was revealed due to my carelessness and caused misunderstanding," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Regardless of the reason, I apologize to fellow party members and the people for causing concern."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district
-
(LEAD) Army carries out large-scale air drills amid growing N.K. threats