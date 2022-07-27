Samsung Engineering Q2 net income up 48.9 pct to 139.6 bln won
All News 13:29 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 139.6 billion won (US$106.3 million), up 48.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 2.1 percent on-year to 153.5 billion won. Sales increased 47 percent to 2.49 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 116.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
