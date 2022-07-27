LG Display turns to red in Q2
All News 13:48 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 382 billion won (US$290.8 million), turning from a profit of 424.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 488.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 701.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.6 percent to 5.6 trillion won.
The operating loss was 38.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
