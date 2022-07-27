(LEAD) Yoon vows to defend freedom through firm alliance with U.S.
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol celebrated the unveiling of a new Korean War monument in Washington on Wednesday, saying the installation symbolizes the firmness of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
Yoon made the remark in a congratulatory message read by Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik at the unveiling of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall.
"The Wall of Remembrance was built as a structure demonstrating the firmness of the South Korea-U.S. alliance forged in blood," he said.
"Seventy-two years ago, numerous young people from the United States jumped into the gunfire of war in order to defend the Republic of Korea from the crisis of communization," he added. "Many young heroes had to leave their loving families behind in order to guard the freedom of this land."
The Wall of Remembrance bears the names of 36,634 U.S. troops and 7,174 members of the Korean Augmentation Troops to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) who died during the 1950-53 war.
The unveiling was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the armistice signing in 1953.
In a Facebook message earlier in the day, Yoon said South Korea will forever remember the sacrifices of the "true heroes," defend the peace and freedom built on their sacrifice and dedication, and achieve prosperity.
"We will defend the value of freedom through a firm alliance without fail," he wrote.
