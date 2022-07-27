Abnormal overseas money transfers at 2 banks valued at 4.1 tln won: watchdog
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial watchdog said Wednesday its probe found abnormal foreign exchange transactions reported by two major banks, Woori Bank and Shinhan Bank, were valued at 4.1 trillion won (US$3.2 billion).
Unspecified local cryptocurrency exchanges were involved in the suspicious foreign currency transactions, and most of the money was remitted abroad, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The FSS has been conducting inspections into the two lenders, as they reported to the watchdog that their local branches handled abnormal overseas money transfers worth a combined 2.5 trillion won.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams police protest as 'serious breach of discipline'