GS E&C Q2 net income up 190.1 pct to 180 bln won
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 180 billion won (US$137 million), up 190.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 164.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 124.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 36.6 percent to 3.04 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 110.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams police protest as 'serious breach of discipline'