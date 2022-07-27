KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 178,000 UP 500
POSCO Holdings 236,500 UP 1,000
DongwonInd 219,500 UP 500
Hyosung 74,600 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 300
SLCORP 31,850 UP 150
Yuhan 58,000 UP 300
NHIS 9,690 UP 140
LOTTE 37,150 UP 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 DN 30
LS 55,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES122000 DN1500
GCH Corp 20,850 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 196,000 0
AmoreG 39,650 UP 400
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 100
LotteChilsung 172,500 DN 1,500
Daewoong 27,900 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,700 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 DN 50
Daesang 22,200 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,360 UP 30
TaekwangInd 889,000 UP 4,000
Boryung 10,900 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,730 UP 250
KAL 25,200 UP 150
LG Corp. 79,900 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 116,000 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 15,050 0
KCC 283,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 78,400 UP 100
KIA CORP. 80,800 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 0
Meritz Insurance 33,450 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,800 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 35,650 DN 100
HITEJINRO 30,200 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 118,000 0
DOOSAN 67,400 UP 200
DL 64,000 UP 100
