DongkukStlMill 12,550 DN 150

LX INT 31,750 UP 300

SK hynix 100,000 DN 500

Youngpoong 530,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,900 UP 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,350 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 193,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 UP 50

Kogas 36,400 UP 700

Hanwha 24,600 DN 150

DB HiTek 44,300 DN 150

CJ 80,300 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 64,100 DN 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 DN 350

Shinsegae 217,500 DN 500

Nongshim 281,500 0

SGBC 53,200 DN 600

KPIC 128,000 UP 2,500

GS Retail 24,300 DN 300

GS E&C 29,900 UP 150

Ottogi 450,500 DN 4,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 DN 7,000

MERITZ SECU 4,660 DN 25

HtlShilla 70,900 0

Hanmi Science 40,750 UP 850

SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 DN 10

SKC 131,000 DN 1,500

Hanssem 57,200 UP 400

F&F 149,000 0

MS IND 18,300 UP 400

OCI 109,000 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 53,600 UP 900

KorZinc 467,000 DN 4,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,420 0

KSOE 83,100 UP 200

HyundaiMipoDock 87,100 DN 300

IS DONGSEO 40,450 DN 400

S-Oil 93,000 UP 1,100

LG Innotek 352,500 UP 2,500

(MORE)