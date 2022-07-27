KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 12,550 DN 150
LX INT 31,750 UP 300
SK hynix 100,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 530,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,900 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,350 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 UP 50
Kogas 36,400 UP 700
Hanwha 24,600 DN 150
DB HiTek 44,300 DN 150
CJ 80,300 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,100 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 DN 350
Shinsegae 217,500 DN 500
Nongshim 281,500 0
SGBC 53,200 DN 600
KPIC 128,000 UP 2,500
GS Retail 24,300 DN 300
GS E&C 29,900 UP 150
Ottogi 450,500 DN 4,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 DN 7,000
MERITZ SECU 4,660 DN 25
HtlShilla 70,900 0
Hanmi Science 40,750 UP 850
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 DN 10
SKC 131,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 57,200 UP 400
F&F 149,000 0
MS IND 18,300 UP 400
OCI 109,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 53,600 UP 900
KorZinc 467,000 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 0
KSOE 83,100 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 87,100 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 40,450 DN 400
S-Oil 93,000 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 352,500 UP 2,500
