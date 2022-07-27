KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,500 UP 2,000
HMM 24,300 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 66,400 UP 5,400
KumhoPetrochem 127,500 UP 500
Mobis 227,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,100 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 700
S-1 63,800 UP 500
ZINUS 47,100 UP 200
Hanchem 217,000 DN 6,500
DWS 54,700 DN 700
KEPCO 22,200 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,200 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 12,000 DN 150
SKTelecom 52,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 27,900 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,300 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,550 DN 10
Hanon Systems 10,450 DN 50
SK 219,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 29,750 UP 750
Handsome 30,800 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,300 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 14,600 DN 100
COWAY 64,400 UP 300
IBK 9,320 UP 20
DONGSUH 24,950 DN 50
SamsungEng 19,850 UP 200
Kakao 71,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,620 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,650 UP 200
KT 37,700 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,600 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30400 UP650
LOTTE TOUR 11,300 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,800 UP 100
