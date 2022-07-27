KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,200 0
Doosan Enerbility 17,900 UP 150
Doosanfc 30,700 UP 100
LG Display 15,050 UP 50
Kangwonland 25,400 UP 50
NAVER 246,000 UP 1,000
DWEC 5,490 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,750 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 362,500 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 37,700 UP 900
LG H&H 752,000 UP 31,000
LGCHEM 565,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,050 DN 350
COSMAX 70,300 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,000 DN 300
GS 41,150 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 94,300 UP 700
Celltrion 189,500 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 19,950 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 191,000 UP 500
KIWOOM 80,900 UP 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 DN 200
KIH 62,500 UP 100
HDSINFRA 5,360 0
DSME 19,350 DN 550
LIG Nex1 81,500 0
Fila Holdings 29,650 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,170 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 141,500 UP 4,000
FOOSUNG 18,100 UP 400
SK Innovation 182,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 26,100 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 47,700 0
Hansae 16,600 UP 150
Youngone Corp 40,150 DN 500
