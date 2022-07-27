KT&G 82,200 0

Doosan Enerbility 17,900 UP 150

Doosanfc 30,700 UP 100

LG Display 15,050 UP 50

Kangwonland 25,400 UP 50

NAVER 246,000 UP 1,000

DWEC 5,490 UP 90

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,750 UP 100

CJ CheilJedang 395,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 362,500 DN 7,000

KEPCO KPS 37,700 UP 900

LG H&H 752,000 UP 31,000

LGCHEM 565,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,050 DN 350

COSMAX 70,300 UP 700

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,600 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,000 DN 300

GS 41,150 UP 450

LGELECTRONICS 94,300 UP 700

Celltrion 189,500 UP 3,500

TKG Huchems 19,950 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 191,000 UP 500

KIWOOM 80,900 UP 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 DN 200

KIH 62,500 UP 100

HDSINFRA 5,360 0

DSME 19,350 DN 550

LIG Nex1 81,500 0

Fila Holdings 29,650 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,170 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 141,500 UP 4,000

FOOSUNG 18,100 UP 400

SK Innovation 182,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 26,100 UP 200

KBFinancialGroup 47,700 0

Hansae 16,600 UP 150

Youngone Corp 40,150 DN 500

(MORE)