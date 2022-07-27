KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 47,900 DN 150
GKL 13,950 UP 150
KOLON IND 53,200 UP 400
HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 42,100 DN 1,050
Meritz Financial 25,000 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 6,660 UP 40
emart 111,000 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 40,150 UP 1,200
PIAM 35,350 UP 200
HANJINKAL 58,400 UP 700
CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 0
DoubleUGames 41,300 DN 200
MANDO 56,300 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 841,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,700 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 100
Netmarble 70,700 DN 500
KRAFTON 241,000 DN 16,000
HD HYUNDAI 55,200 UP 600
ORION 102,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,400 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,050 UP 50
BGF Retail 184,500 0
SKCHEM 104,500 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 11,600 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 359,500 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 13,850 UP 250
SKBS 131,000 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 DN 50
KakaoBank 29,900 DN 150
HYBE 167,500 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 83,300 DN 300
LG Energy Solution 393,500 DN 500
DL E&C 40,500 UP 350
kakaopay 64,300 UP 100
K Car 18,650 0
SKSQUARE 42,500 UP 900
(END)
