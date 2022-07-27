CSWIND 47,900 DN 150

GKL 13,950 UP 150

KOLON IND 53,200 UP 400

HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 42,100 DN 1,050

Meritz Financial 25,000 DN 300

BNK Financial Group 6,660 UP 40

emart 111,000 DN 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 UP350

KOLMAR KOREA 40,150 UP 1,200

PIAM 35,350 UP 200

HANJINKAL 58,400 UP 700

CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 0

DoubleUGames 41,300 DN 200

MANDO 56,300 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 841,000 UP 13,000

Doosan Bobcat 30,700 DN 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 100

Netmarble 70,700 DN 500

KRAFTON 241,000 DN 16,000

HD HYUNDAI 55,200 UP 600

ORION 102,000 DN 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,400 UP 250

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,050 UP 50

BGF Retail 184,500 0

SKCHEM 104,500 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 11,600 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 DN 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 359,500 DN 4,000

HANILCMT 13,850 UP 250

SKBS 131,000 UP 2,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 DN 50

KakaoBank 29,900 DN 150

HYBE 167,500 DN 4,500

SK ie technology 83,300 DN 300

LG Energy Solution 393,500 DN 500

DL E&C 40,500 UP 350

kakaopay 64,300 UP 100

K Car 18,650 0

SKSQUARE 42,500 UP 900

(END)