LG Chem Q2 net income down 54.1 pct. to 718.3 bln won
All News 15:48 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 718.3 billion won (US$547 million), down 54.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 878.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.14 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7 percent to 12.23 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 568 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message
-
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district