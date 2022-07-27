Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM says he will ask Yoon to pardon Samsung heir Lee

All News 15:54 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he will ask President Yoon Suk-yeol to pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who is currently on parole from a prison term for bribery and embezzlement.

Han was responding to a question during a parliamentary interpellation session about whether he has any intention to propose pardons for Lee and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.

The president is widely expected to grant pardons on the occasion of Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#prime minister #pardon
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!