Samsung C&T Q2 net profit up 89.5 pct to 632.8 bln won
All News 15:57 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 632.8 billion won (US$481.8 million), up 89.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 555.9 billion won, up 30.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 26.6 percent to 10.81 trillion won.
