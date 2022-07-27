Ruling party to ask prosecution to look into former government's repatriation cases
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Wednesday it will file a complaint asking the prosecution to investigate allegations that the previous administration repatriated North Koreans without due probes in two separate cases.
One of the cases happened in March this year, just days before the presidential election, when a North Korean vessel carrying six soldiers was seized in South Korean waters near the western sea border. The then government sent the boat back to the North even before a U.N. Command investigation team arrived for an investigation.
The other case happened in June 15, 2019, when a small North Korean fishing boat carrying four people was found at the port of Samcheok on the east coast, and two of them defected to South Korea while the other two were sent back to the North upon their request.
The ruling PPP claims the Moon Jae-in administration repatriated them after just two hours of questioning.
These cases are in addition to two other incidents involving North Korea that the current government of President Yoon Suk-yeol claims the Moon administration had mishandled in an effort to curry favor with Pyongyang so as to move the stalled peace process forward.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message
-
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district