Korea Petro Chemical Ind shifts to loss in Q2

All News 16:46 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 29 billion won (US$22.1 million), swinging from a profit of 58.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 43 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 75.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 9.1 percent to 691.9 billion won.
