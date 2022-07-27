Korea Petro Chemical Ind shifts to loss in Q2
All News 16:46 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 29 billion won (US$22.1 million), swinging from a profit of 58.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 43 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 75.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 9.1 percent to 691.9 billion won.
(END)
