Poland confirms plan to buy S. Korean-made FA-50 jets, other major weapons
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The Polish government on Wednesday confirmed its plan to purchase South Korean-made FA-50 fighter jets, K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers in what it said would be one of the country's "most important and largest" defense orders in recent years.
In a release posted on its website, Poland's Ministry of National Defense said that Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak will approve contracts for the weapons systems from the South. It did not elaborate on the estimated costs for the contracts.
Under a two-stage program, Poland plans to first acquire 180 K2 tanks with the deliveries set to begin this year, according to the ministry. In the second acquisition phase, the country will acquire 800 K2 tanks with a view to start producing the tanks locally in 2026.
Poland also plans to buy 48 FA-50 light attack fighters, with the first batch of 12 jets to be delivered in the middle of next year.
In addition, the country plans to acquire 48 K9 howitzers in the first stage with some of them to be delivered this year to "fill the gap" created by its delivery of equipment to Ukraine, the website said.
South Korea's state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration has so far said that deals on those weapons systems have yet to be finalized.
