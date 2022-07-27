(LEAD) Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss bilateral issues, N. Korea
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official met here with South Korea's vice foreign minister Wednesday for discussions on a range of pending issues, including the alliance and North Korea.
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong shared the same view that the allies need to hold the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) at an early date to follow up on summit accords between the leaders of the two sides in May, according to Cho's ministry.
Later in the day, she had consultations with Seoul's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's North Korea policy.
In a separate meeting the same day, Nuland and Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine.
They also discussed ways to cooperate on a range of other issues, including rebuilding Ukraine, food security and a price cap on Russian oil, according to officials.
Nuland also paid a courtesy visit to Foreign Minister Park Jin at the foreign ministry.
Nuland arrived in Seoul the previous day for a three-day stay.
