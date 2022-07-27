Hyosung Advanced Materials Q2 net profit down 42.5 pct to 57.9 bln won
All News 17:23 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 57.9 billion won (US$44.1 million), down 42.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 97.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 117.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 17.5 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message
-
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district