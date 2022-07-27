S. Korea lose to Japan to finish runner-up at men's E. Asian football tournament
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea fell to Japan 3-0 to finish runner-up at an East Asian men's football tournament on Wednesday.
South Korea conceded three goals in the second half in their last match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship held at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Japan.
It is the second consecutive defeat to Japan following the 3-0 loss in a friendly last year.
South Korea wrapped up the four-nation tournament with two wins and one loss, placing second after host Japan.
South Korea were flaccid throughout the match, getting only one shot on target.
Goalie Jo Hyeon-woo made big saves in the 1st and 33rd minute, while Japanese forward Yuki Soma fired a low shot that hit the post in the 19th minute.
Four minutes after the second half began, Soma scored the first goal of the match on a cross by midfielder Joel Chima Fujita.
In the 63rd minute, Soma played a role in setting up Sho Sasaki's header to extend the lead to 2-0.
Ten minutes later, Shuto Machino scored another goal to seal the 3-0 victory.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
