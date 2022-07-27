Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Director, actor of 'Alienoid' test positive for COVID-19

All News 22:37 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Director Choi Dong-hoon and actor So Ji-sub of the new Korean sci-fi action fantasy "Alienoid" recently tested positive for COVID-19, the film's local distributor said Wednesday.

CJ ENM said the infections led to the cancellation of their meet-and-greet with viewers that was scheduled to be held at a theater during the day.

The film's lead actress Kim Tae-ri also tested positive in a self-test and is now waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, according to the distributor.

"We're discussing whether to cancel audience meet-and-greets scheduled for this weekend as major participants were infected with COVID-19," a company official said.

Released a week ago, "Alienoid" is about two parallel worlds that connect with each other as the gates of time travel open due to a secret force.

This file photo shows director Choi Dong-hoon of Korean sci-fi action fantasy "Alienoid." (Yonhap)

