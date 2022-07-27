Indonesian president arrives in S. Korea for summit with Yoon
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea Wednesday for a two-day official visit that includes summit talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The Indonesian president and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, landed at an airbase in Seongnam, just south of Seoul for a visit that will last until Thursday at the invitation of Yoon, becoming the second foreign leader, after U.S. President Joe Biden, to make such a trip since Yoon's inauguration in May.
The two presidents will hold summit talks Thursday where they are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas, including defense, infrastructure and economic security.
Also likely to be discussed is diplomatic cooperation involving South Korea's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Yoon and Widodo are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation.
They will then hold a joint press conference at the presidential office in Seoul, to be followed by an official banquet to be joined by the first ladies and South Korean businessmen.
Widodo's two-day visit to South Korea will also include a separate meeting with businesspeople, visits to a Hyundai Motor research center and a war memorial.
