N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 20 for 2nd day: state media
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 20 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Thursday.
The number of people who newly showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day stood at 11, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 228 are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
