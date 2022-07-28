(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 28)

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Economic Association (KEA) on 39 economists and experts, a sizeable majority of the respondents replied that the nation has entered the initial stage of stagflation, referring to high inflation amid low growth. Two of them even assessed stagflation has already progressed considerably. Given this, overall measures should be taken to prevent the possible economic crisis and diverse social problems such as widening inequality between the rich and poor alongside the growing difficulties of low-income people, buffeted by a decline in income.