(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 28)

To make matters worse, makeshift test centers which offered free PCR tests are critically lacking. The number of such test centers across the country stood at 218 during the peak of infections in February. After the cases subsided, the total fell to 3. But the number of free PCR test centers has started to climb at public health centers after the spread of the Omicron variants. The government plans to increase the number to 70 by the end of July. But the provisional test centers can only be accessed by people aged 60 or older and a people in a few other categories.