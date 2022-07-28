S. Korean defender Kim Min-jae signs with Italian club Napoli
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has joined Italian football club Napoli.
In a statement released Wednesday (local time), the club confirmed the signing of the Korean center back from Turkish club Fenerbahce in a bid to strengthen its defense.
But it did not elaborate on the detailed terms of the contract.
Kim becomes the third Korean footballer to play in the Serie A, following Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Seung-woo.
The 25-year-old moved to Fenerbahce in 2021 from Chinese club Beijing Guoan, where he had played for two years.
Since then, he had been linked to many European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur of England.
He has made 42 international appearances for South Korea since his debut in 2017.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
