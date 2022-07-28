Daewoo E&C Q2 net profit down 65.2 pct to 48.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 48.4 billion won (US$36.9 million), down 65.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 86.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 192.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 2.44 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 112.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
DP lawmaker says PPP's claim against Moon's handling of NK fishermen 'ridiculous'
-
Samsung weighs building 11 more chip plants in U.S. over next two decades
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months