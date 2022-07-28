S-Oil Q2 net profit up 146.9 pct to 1.01 tln won
All News 09:13 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.01 trillion won (US$775.2 million), up 146.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.72 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 571 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 70.5 percent to 11.44 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.13 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
