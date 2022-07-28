Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS Q2 net profit up 65.4 pct to 272.5 bln won

All News 09:48 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 272.5 billion won (US$208.2 million), up 65.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 270 billion won, up 20.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 41.4 percent to 4.59 trillion won.
